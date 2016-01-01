Dr. Vikas Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Agrawal, MD
Overview
Dr. Vikas Agrawal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Essen Medical Associates PC2015 GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx, NY 10453 Directions (718) 299-7295
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vikas Agrawal, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agrawal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agrawal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agrawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agrawal has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agrawal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrawal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.