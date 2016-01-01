Overview

Dr. Vikas Agrawal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Agrawal works at Essen Health Care in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.