Overview

Dr. Vikas Agarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from King George's Medical College and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.



Dr. Agarwal works at Westside Medical Offices in Saint Joseph, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.