Dr. Vikalp Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. Vikalp Jain, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology19 Davis Ave Fl 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 212-6598
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Vascular Surgery733 N Beers St Ste U3, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 212-6598
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr Jain yesterday after hearing my scary CT head and neck results. He calmed me down and explained my condition completely. The office and staff were perfect. Laura did her best to squeeze me in and had all my paperwork ready when I got there. We will be following up in 6 months. Thank you all for a great experience!!!
About Dr. Vikalp Jain, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more.
