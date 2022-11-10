Overview

Dr. Vikalp Jain, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.