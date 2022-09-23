Overview

Dr. Vik Sabarwal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth Univ School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Sabarwal works at Advanced Urology in Snellville, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.