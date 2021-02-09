Overview

Dr. Vijendra Swarup, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Swarup works at AZ Orthopedic in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.