Dr. Vijendra Swarup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swarup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijendra Swarup, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijendra Swarup, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Swarup works at
Locations
-
1
Peoria9401 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 155, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 456-2342
-
2
Chandler Office2075 W Pecos Rd Ste 2, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (602) 456-2342
-
3
Heart Rhythm & Vascular LLC1848 E Thomas Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 638-1240
-
4
Az Heart Rhythm Center500 W Thomas Rd Ste 750, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 456-2342
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona PHCS
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swarup?
Dr. Swarup is amazing. He is always running behind because he spends as much time with the patient as they need to understand. Many patients complain about the wait, but then do not complain when he spends time with them. He is factual and research-driven in all of his decisions.
About Dr. Vijendra Swarup, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hindi
- 1427051929
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Delhi University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swarup has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swarup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swarup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swarup works at
Dr. Swarup has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swarup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swarup speaks Arabic and Hindi.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Swarup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swarup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swarup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swarup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.