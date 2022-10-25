See All Gastroenterologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Vijayrama Poreddy, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vijayrama Poreddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from Osmania University and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Poreddy works at Austin Gastroenterology in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin Gastroenterology
    4112 Links Ln Ste 202, Round Rock, TX 78664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4134
    Austin Gastroenterology
    8015 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 118, Austin, TX 78757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4083
    Round Rock - Wyoming Springs
    7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5271
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Diarrhea
Gastritis
Anemia
Diarrhea
Gastritis

Anemia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Dr, Poreddy is an outstanding gastrointestinal physician. He highly skilled and personable. I have bee his patient for over ten years and he has resolved all my gastric issues. He always explains the processes themselves and the outcome of the procedures. He takes his time and never rushes the office visit. I highly recommend him without reservation.
    Sandra Tepper — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Vijayrama Poreddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881602621
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Osmania University
    Medical Education

