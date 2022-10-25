Dr. Vijayrama Poreddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poreddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijayrama Poreddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijayrama Poreddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from Osmania University and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Poreddy works at
Locations
1
Austin Gastroenterology4112 Links Ln Ste 202, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (737) 276-4134
2
Austin Gastroenterology8015 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 118, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (737) 276-4083
3
Round Rock - Wyoming Springs7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-5271Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Poreddy is an outstanding gastrointestinal physician. He highly skilled and personable. I have bee his patient for over ten years and he has resolved all my gastric issues. He always explains the processes themselves and the outcome of the procedures. He takes his time and never rushes the office visit. I highly recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Vijayrama Poreddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1881602621
Education & Certifications
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Osmania University
Dr. Poreddy works at
