Overview

Dr. Vijaykurmar Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Galen Digestive Health in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.