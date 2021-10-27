Dr. Vijaykurmar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaykurmar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijaykurmar Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and Parkridge Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive Health Associates PC2515 Desales Ave Ste 206, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 870-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Kind, compassionate, kept me informed, answered all my questions, improved my condition and did not judge me in any way. He treated me with respect. I always get comfortable and well taken care of. His staff is exceptionally efficient and helpful as well.
About Dr. Vijaykurmar Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- Our Lady Mercy Med Ctr
- Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
