Dr. Vijaykumar Zaveri, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Zaveri works at South Florida ENT Associates in Miami, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.