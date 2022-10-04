Dr. Vijaykumar Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaykumar Roy, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijaykumar Roy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from N H L Municipal Med College Gujarat University Ahmedabad Gujarat India and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
Wayne Hematology & Oncology500 Valley Rd Ste 204, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 694-5005
Wayne Hematology Oncology Associates P C.468 Parish Dr, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 694-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Roy since 2005. He and his staff are wonderful. He is very caring and patient with his patients .
About Dr. Vijaykumar Roy, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- N H L Municipal Med College Gujarat University Ahmedabad Gujarat India
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy speaks Arabic and Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
