Overview

Dr. Vijaykumar Kasi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Kasi works at Orlando Health Regional Medical Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.