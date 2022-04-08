Dr. Vijaykumar Kasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaykumar Kasi, MD
Dr. Vijaykumar Kasi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center52 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-6444
Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute1222 S Orange Ave Fl 3, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 351-5384
Orlando Health Physician Group Inc2080 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (321) 841-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kasi is a great doctor . Every appointment he has been up front and honest with me. I feel he really cares about me. He makes sure my wife understand my heart issues and lets know what we need to do to get better.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1235334301
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
