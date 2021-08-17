Dr. Vijaykumar Bhujang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhujang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaykumar Bhujang, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijaykumar Bhujang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Adult and Child Counseling and Psychiatric Services5545 N Wickham Rd Ste 110, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 779-9838Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
It is so difficult to find a kind, caring psychiatrist who treats patients with compassion and concern. I was lucky to find Dr. Bhujang when I moved to Melbourne, FL. He is always pleasant and listens to me. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Vijaykumar Bhujang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1912963380
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhujang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhujang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhujang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bhujang has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhujang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhujang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhujang.
