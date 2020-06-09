Overview

Dr. Vijayendra Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saba School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Verma works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ and Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

