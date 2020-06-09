Dr. Vijayendra Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijayendra Verma, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijayendra Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saba School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Verma works at
Locations
The Heart House210 W ATLANTIC AVE, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 Directions
The Heart House570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
The Heart House999 Route 73 N Ste 205, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
What a brilliant interventional cardiologist. I was having a lot of angina and no one wanted to work on my 100% blockage until I met Dr. Verma. He got through the blockage and put 2 stents in. Now I’m jogging everyday!
About Dr. Vijayendra Verma, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1275585846
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Saba School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma works at
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verma speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
