Dr. Vijayavel Palanichamy, MD

Nephrology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vijayavel Palanichamy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Palanichamy works at Mohave Nphrlgy in Kingman, AZ with other offices in Golden Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mohave Nephrology PC
    3535 E Andy Devine Ave, Kingman, AZ 86401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 757-2050
  2. 2
    4263 US Highway 68, Golden Valley, AZ 86413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 757-2050
  3. 3
    1330 Sycamore, Kingman, AZ 86401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 692-0088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Proteinuria
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Vijayavel Palanichamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811908510
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

