Dr. Vijayalakshmi Yalamanchili, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijayalakshmi Yalamanchili, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.
Locations
Vijay Yalamanchili MD & S Narra MD12411 Hymeadow Dr Ste 3E, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 331-5321
Village Medical Cedar Park1335 E Whitestone Blvd Bldg P100, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 988-5355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vijay has been my primary care physician for about 30 years. She takes excellent care of me! I have referred family and friends to her! They have also received excellent care.
About Dr. Vijayalakshmi Yalamanchili, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1356442784
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
