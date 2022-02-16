Overview

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Rampam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Venkatesvara MC, Tirupati and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Rampam works at Middletown Medical in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.