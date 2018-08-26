Dr. Vijaya Gadiyaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadiyaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Gadiyaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijaya Gadiyaram, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OAKWOOD HOSPITAL ANNAPOLIS CENTER and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
BayCare Medical Group400 Pinellas St Ste 220, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-3692
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gadiyaram was just what I needed. I was going to another oncologist who was useless. Dr. G spent an hour with me and answered any questions I had and provided more insight to my CT scan than the other doctor. Plus, she is pleasant and considerate. So happy to have her as one of my doctors!
About Dr. Vijaya Gadiyaram, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336341668
Education & Certifications
- OAKWOOD HOSPITAL ANNAPOLIS CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
