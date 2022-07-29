Overview

Dr. Vijayabhanu Mahadevan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Mahadevan works at Arthritis Consultants PC in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.