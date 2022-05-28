See All Psychiatrists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Vijaya Vellanki, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (7)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vijaya Vellanki, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.

Dr. Vellanki works at Straub Psychiatry in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Straub Clinic & Hospital, Inc
    1100 Ward Ave Ste 840, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 522-4521
  2. 2
    Straub Medical Center
    888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 522-4521

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Straub Clinic And Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vijaya Vellanki, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1972691590
    Education & Certifications

    • AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vellanki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vellanki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vellanki works at Straub Psychiatry in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Vellanki’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vellanki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vellanki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vellanki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vellanki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

