Dr. Vijaya Vasudevan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijaya Vasudevan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They graduated from Tirunelveli Medical College and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Vasudevan works at
Locations
Radiant Womens Health PC330 1st Capitol Dr Ste 340, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 206-6022
Physicians Pain Clinic5600 Mexico Rd Ste 21, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 206-6022
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always have great visits. Never any issue with understanding the Dr. or what I am supposed to do with my treatments.
About Dr. Vijaya Vasudevan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1265634513
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Forest Park Hospital/Deaconess
- Tirunelveli Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasudevan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasudevan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasudevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasudevan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasudevan.
