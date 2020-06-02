Overview

Dr. Vijaya Vasudevan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They graduated from Tirunelveli Medical College and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Vasudevan works at SSM Heart Institute, St. Charles, MO in Saint Charles, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.