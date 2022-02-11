Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surampudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, MD is a Nutritionist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Surampudi works at
Locations
1
Clinical Nutrition200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 365C, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3494
2
Limited To Official University Duties On2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 981-3499
3
UCLA Weight Management Program (RFO)1000 Veteran Ave Ste A641, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 981-3495
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind, patient, supportive and knowledgeable about your individual needs in weight control. If I slip she always gets me back on track. I am 75 years old and have lost 65 pounds with her help. She never let my age be a factor in treating me. She wants me succeed. I am grateful for her support.
About Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, MD
- Nutrition
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
