Dr. Vijaya Sarma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Trinity Hospital and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Sarma works at Vijaya K Sarma MD in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.