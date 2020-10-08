Overview

Dr. Vijaya Samuel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Madras Medical College/Madras University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Samuel works at Quivira Internal Medicine in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.