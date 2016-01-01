Overview

Dr. Vijaya Reddy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Reddy works at Reddy Urgent Care in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.