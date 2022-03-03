Dr. Ramesh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijaya Ramesh, MD
Dr. Vijaya Ramesh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.
Ghulam Qadir MD PC6 Parklane Blvd Ste 695, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 271-8353
Beaumont Hospital - Taylor10000 Telegraph Rd, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (313) 295-5000
- 3 26901 Beaumont Blvd Ste 3D, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (313) 295-5000
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Ramesh has been helping me through some very difficult times, through in-patient and out-patient care. She has always been very understanding, listens well, and I genuinely feel that she cared about my well-being. She is not currently my primary Psychiatrist, but I plan to move to her practice if my insurance is accepted. She knows a lot about mental health, and takes the time to talk to the patient. I highly recommend.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
