Dr. Vijaya Pokala, MD
Dr. Vijaya Pokala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and Sabine County Hospital.
Nacogdoches Heart & Vascular Institute1023 N Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 564-2099
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
- Sabine County Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The office is a smidge overbooked and I can see why. An honest and direct man, capable, everything you could want in a doctor.
About Dr. Vijaya Pokala, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1205847522
Education & Certifications
- CARDIOLOGY Coney Island Hospital
- Coney Island Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Pokala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pokala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pokala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pokala has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pokala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pokala speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pokala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pokala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pokala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pokala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.