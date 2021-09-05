Overview

Dr. Vijaya Nama, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Nama works at Vijaya Nama M.d PA in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.