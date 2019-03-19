Overview

Dr. Vijaya Koka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from Gunter Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Koka works at Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida - The Villages in The Villages, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.