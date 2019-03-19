Dr. Vijaya Koka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Koka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijaya Koka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from Gunter Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Koka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida - The Villages1950 Laurel Manor Dr Ste 206, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 574-6813
-
2
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud2111 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 517-2489Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koka?
Doctor Koka is a warm, caring,person. He takes time with you and listens when you talk, he treats the whole person. Before leaving the visit he always makes sure you understand every thing we talked about and asks if I have any questions. I have been going to him for several years and he is just as great as the first time I went to him. Also the office staff is super.. wouldn't go any where else
About Dr. Vijaya Koka, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1467436212
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital
- Gunter Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koka works at
Dr. Koka has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.