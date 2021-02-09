Dr. Vijaya Kaila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Kaila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijaya Kaila, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Kaila works at
Locations
1
Houston Office1740 W 27th St Ste 185, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 694-6066
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For years I postponed having a colonoscopy. I’m ashamed I let fear rule me for so long. Dr. Kaila and her team are very caring and completely professional. The procedure itself was quick and I was able to return home shortly afterwards. All instructions were clear and easy to follow before the procedure. And Dr. Kaila was very precise with results and open for questions at the follow-up appointment. I will absolutely be seeing her for my next procedure. Thanks to all involved in our care.
About Dr. Vijaya Kaila, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1952332355
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaila has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaila accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaila has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaila speaks Hindi.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.