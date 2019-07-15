See All Oncologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Vijaya Galic, MD

Oncology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vijaya Galic, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Centralia Hospital, Providence St. Peter Hospital, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Galic works at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA and El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare Regional Cancer Center
    1003 S 5th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 403-1677
  2. 2
    MultiCare Regional Cancer Center - Tacoma
    400 15th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 697-1310
  3. 3
    Women s Cancer Surgical Care
    4532 N Mesa St Ste 301, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 317-5077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Centralia Hospital
  • Providence St. Peter Hospital
  • The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 15, 2019
    Dr. Galic has been God sent, She has taken her time to study my case and has brought me back to health. She will not make a desicion until she has all her answers at which time she will explain her findings. I appreciate the fact that she will take time out of her busy schedule to call you, sometimes as late as 10 P.M., and give you an update. I can not thank her enough for her what she has done for me. I hope she will stay in El Paso for many years to come.
    Linda S — Jul 15, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Vijaya Galic, MD
    About Dr. Vijaya Galic, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801093513
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    • Lehigh Valley Health Network
    Internship
    • Oregon Health & Science University
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijaya Galic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Galic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

