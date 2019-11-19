Overview

Dr. Vijaya Dwibhashi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Dwibhashi works at MEDICAL CLINIC AT THE RANCH, KATY TX in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.