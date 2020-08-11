See All Nephrologists in Petersburg, VA
Dr. Vijaya Chirumamilla, MD

Nephrology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Vijaya Chirumamilla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They completed their residency with Brooklyn Hospital Center|Brooklyn Hospital Center|Brooklyn Hospital Center|Winthrop University Hospital|Winthrop University Hospital|Winthrop University Hospital

Dr. Chirumamilla works at Southside Kidney Specialists LLC in Petersburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Proteinuria and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Southside Kidney Specialists LLC
    3400 S Crater Rd Ste B, Petersburg, VA 23805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5062

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriCities Hospital
  • VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Proteinuria
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Proteinuria
Chronic Kidney Diseases

Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 11, 2020
    Dr. VJ is Wonderful. She has taken care of me for many years and she has made every day of my life better. Thank you so much for the difference you make in your patients lives. You are so caring and compassionate. Thank you for taking care of me and being so skilled at what you do . You make your patients feel at ease. You provide Quality care always.
    NO need for improvement Marilyn Muerdter — Aug 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vijaya Chirumamilla, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194773994
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooklyn Hospital Center|Brooklyn Hospital Center|Brooklyn Hospital Center|Winthrop University Hospital|Winthrop University Hospital|Winthrop University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijaya Chirumamilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chirumamilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chirumamilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chirumamilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chirumamilla works at Southside Kidney Specialists LLC in Petersburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Chirumamilla’s profile.

    Dr. Chirumamilla has seen patients for Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Proteinuria and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chirumamilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chirumamilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chirumamilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chirumamilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chirumamilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

