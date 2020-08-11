Dr. Vijaya Chirumamilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chirumamilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Chirumamilla, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijaya Chirumamilla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They completed their residency with Brooklyn Hospital Center|Brooklyn Hospital Center|Brooklyn Hospital Center|Winthrop University Hospital|Winthrop University Hospital|Winthrop University Hospital
Dr. Chirumamilla works at
Locations
-
1
Southside Kidney Specialists LLC3400 S Crater Rd Ste B, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 430-5062
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chirumamilla?
Dr. VJ is Wonderful. She has taken care of me for many years and she has made every day of my life better. Thank you so much for the difference you make in your patients lives. You are so caring and compassionate. Thank you for taking care of me and being so skilled at what you do . You make your patients feel at ease. You provide Quality care always.
About Dr. Vijaya Chirumamilla, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1194773994
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chirumamilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chirumamilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chirumamilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chirumamilla has seen patients for Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Proteinuria and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chirumamilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chirumamilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chirumamilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chirumamilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chirumamilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.