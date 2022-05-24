Overview

Dr. Vijaya Cherukuri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Cherukuri works at Premier Healthcare Inc in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.