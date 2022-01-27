Dr. Vijaya Boyella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Boyella, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijaya Boyella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Boyella works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alabama Pulmonary & Critical Care P.c.1722 Pine St Ste 406, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-6741
-
2
Noland Hospital Montgomery1725 Pine St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyella?
Dr. Boyella is very professional and caring. She went to great lengths and found my problem. She explained everything to me that needed to be done. I highly recommend her as excellent specialists.
About Dr. Vijaya Boyella, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1932263993
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyella works at
Dr. Boyella has seen patients for Constipation, Nausea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.