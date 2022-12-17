Overview

Dr. Vijaya Bayya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Bayya works at Maimonides Primary Care Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.