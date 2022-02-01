Dr. Vijaya Babu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Babu, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijaya Babu, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Vijaya L Babu MD PA1881 N University Dr Ste 200, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 341-1886
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Babu was very nice and took her time with me. I was never rushed and I never felt uncomfortable. We went over my history and she listened attentively and responded to my questions with care and was very thoughtful and thorough. This was first time visiting this office and I will continue to come. Front desk staff was also very polite. This was a wonderful experience.
About Dr. Vijaya Babu, MD
- Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1891861340
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Babu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.