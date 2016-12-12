Dr. Vijaya Atluru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atluru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Atluru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijaya Atluru, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They completed their residency with Nassau University Medical Center
Dr. Atluru works at
Locations
1
NYU Langone Medical Associates--North Babylon1476 Deer Park Ave Ste 2, North Babylon, NY 11703 Directions (631) 462-1184
2
Mineola173 Mineola Blvd Ste 101, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9494
3
Nyu Winthrop Hospital Dialysis Center At Bethpage530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 937-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She hasn't been my son's dr for almost 2 years she has gone through some tough times with us and when my son had to go the emergency she was there and stood beside us and explained everything she is so patient with my son and my son loves her
About Dr. Vijaya Atluru, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1699712521
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atluru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atluru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atluru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atluru works at
Dr. Atluru has seen patients for Ataxia, Seizure Disorders and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atluru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Atluru. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atluru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atluru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atluru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.