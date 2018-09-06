Dr. Vijaya Ammisetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ammisetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Ammisetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijaya Ammisetty, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Dr. Ammisetty works at
Locations
1
East Kentucky Med Grp Psc50 Weddington Branch Rd Ste B, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 432-2172
2
369011087 Main St Fl 3, Martin, KY 41649 Directions (606) 285-3690
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very nice and knowledgeable practitioner.
About Dr. Vijaya Ammisetty, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1164662508
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ammisetty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ammisetty accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ammisetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ammisetty works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammisetty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammisetty.
