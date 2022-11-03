See All Neurosurgeons in Westport, CT
Dr. Vijay Yanamadala, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vijay Yanamadala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center, Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Yanamadala works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westport, CT with other offices in Milford, CT and Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    300 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 332-3272
  2. 2
    Hartford Healthcare Ayer Neuroscience Institute
    205 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 226-2491
  3. 3
    Montefiore Medical Center
    3316 Rochambeau Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-7487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital
  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    ADRIAN KLEIN — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Vijay Yanamadala, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese, Spanish and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1184986978
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital - Orthopaedic Spine Surgery|Virginia Mason Medical Center|Virginia Mason Medical Center - Complex Spine Surgery and Spinal Deformity
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijay Yanamadala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanamadala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yanamadala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yanamadala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanamadala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanamadala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanamadala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanamadala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

