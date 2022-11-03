Overview

Dr. Vijay Yanamadala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center, Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Yanamadala works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westport, CT with other offices in Milford, CT and Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.