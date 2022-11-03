Dr. Vijay Yanamadala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanamadala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Yanamadala, MD
Dr. Vijay Yanamadala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center, Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group300 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 332-3272
Hartford Healthcare Ayer Neuroscience Institute205 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461 Directions (203) 226-2491
Montefiore Medical Center3316 Rochambeau Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-7487
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- White Plains Hospital
He has all the right qualities for a Surgeon, and re-assuring all will be well
About Dr. Vijay Yanamadala, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Portuguese, Spanish and Telugu
- 1184986978
- Massachusetts General Hospital - Orthopaedic Spine Surgery|Virginia Mason Medical Center|Virginia Mason Medical Center - Complex Spine Surgery and Spinal Deformity
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
