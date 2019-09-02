Dr. Vijay Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Varma, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Varma, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Varma works at
Locations
Adventist Medical Group - Primary Care & Endocrinology9715 Medical Center Dr Ste 414, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-9503Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was led to Dr Varma through recommendation from a surgeon after thyroid cancer diagnosis. Dr Varma treated me with RAI. He is a known specialist in the area of thyroid cancer. I am very grateful for his medical care.
About Dr. Vijay Varma, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- 65 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1942297213
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Osmania Med Coll
- Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varma accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varma speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.
