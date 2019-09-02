See All Nuclear Medicine Doctors in Rockville, MD
Dr. Vijay Varma, MD

Nuclear Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
65 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vijay Varma, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Varma works at Adventist Medical Group - Primary Care & Endocrinology in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventist Medical Group - Primary Care & Endocrinology
    9715 Medical Center Dr Ste 414, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 251-9503
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2019
    I was led to Dr Varma through recommendation from a surgeon after thyroid cancer diagnosis. Dr Varma treated me with RAI. He is a known specialist in the area of thyroid cancer. I am very grateful for his medical care.
    Thyroid cancer pt — Sep 02, 2019
    About Dr. Vijay Varma, MD

    • Nuclear Medicine
    • 65 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1942297213
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • All India Inst Med Scis
    • Osmania Med Coll
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijay Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varma works at Adventist Medical Group - Primary Care & Endocrinology in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Varma’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

