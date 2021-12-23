Overview

Dr. Vijay Vad, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Vad works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

