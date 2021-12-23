Dr. Vijay Vad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Vad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Vad, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Vad works at
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1306Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Vijay B Vad MD PC519 E 72nd St Ste 203, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1306
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vad proves again that there are great doctors in this world! He takes the time, he listens, and he made sure my care was the right course for me. He's the only one who has restored my ability to life my life fully once again. Thank you Dr. Vad!
About Dr. Vijay Vad, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1730283474
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Spl Surgery
- Cornell University
- Rush Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Vad works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Vad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vad.
