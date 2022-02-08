See All Transplant Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Vijay Subramanian, MD

Transplant Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Vijay Subramanian, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Subramanian works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGH Transplant & Specialty Services
    409 Bayshore Blvd Fl 4, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Biliary Atresia
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 08, 2022
    An excellent surgeon! My transplant surgery was very complicated, and Dr. Subramanian was able to resolve all the problems that presented during the transplant. I believe that he saved my life, and would highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Vijay Subramanian, MD

    • Transplant Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1932549359
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijay Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Subramanian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Subramanian works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Subramanian’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

