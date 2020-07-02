See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Williamsburg, VA
Dr. Vijay Subramaniam, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (75)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vijay Subramaniam, MD is a Pulmonologist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Subramaniam works at Tpmg Lung and Sleep Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tpmg Lung and Sleep Specialist
    5424 Discovery Park Blvd Bldg B, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 345-2512
  2. 2
    Lung Specialist of Williamsburg PC
    121 Bulifants Blvd Ste A, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 707-3999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optima Health
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 02, 2020
    Highly recommend! Doctor and staff helpful.
    Mary H. Campbell — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Vijay Subramaniam, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962510370
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital Of Pittsburg
    Internship
    • Overlook Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • WV Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijay Subramaniam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramaniam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Subramaniam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Subramaniam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Subramaniam works at Tpmg Lung and Sleep Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Subramaniam’s profile.

    Dr. Subramaniam has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subramaniam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramaniam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramaniam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramaniam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramaniam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

