Overview

Dr. Vijay Subramaniam, MD is a Pulmonologist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Subramaniam works at Tpmg Lung and Sleep Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.