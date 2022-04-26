Overview

Dr. Vijay Subbarao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Institute - Medical Sciences and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Subbarao works at Denver Heart Lakewood in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Denver, CO and Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.