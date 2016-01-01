Overview

Dr. Vijay Singh, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Shyam Shah Medical College, Awadhesh Pratap Singh University.



Dr. Singh works at Imperial Family Medicine in Kingsport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.