Dr. Vijay Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Singh, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Shyam Shah Medical College, Awadhesh Pratap Singh University.
Dr. Singh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Imperial Family Medicine1201 N Wilcox Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 245-1560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
About Dr. Vijay Singh, MD
- General Medical Practice
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1598709727
Education & Certifications
- Shyam Shah Medical College, Awadhesh Pratap Singh University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.