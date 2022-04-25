Dr. Vijay Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Singh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Kasturba Hosp/KMC and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates, PA1051 W Sherman Ave Ste 1B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 302-0500
Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates1001 Laurel Oak Rd Ste D1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 302-0500
Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates2026 Briggs Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 302-0500
Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates123 Egg Harbor Rd Ste 804, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 302-0500
Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates2059 Briggs Rd Ste 306, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 924-6060Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates, PA150 Delsea Dr Ste B, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 302-0500Monday8:00am - 3:45pm
Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates, PA513 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 302-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Singh is a fantastic Doctor. His staff has a lot to be desired. You call and you are automatically put on hold, without someone answering the phone, then you are on hold for 2.5 minutes and then it goes to a voicemail. I've called and called. I'm either put on hold, hung up on or transferred.
About Dr. Vijay Singh, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1174786297
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University / Hahnemann University Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Kasturba Hosp/KMC
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
