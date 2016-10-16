Dr. Vijay Sidhwani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Sidhwani, DO
Overview
Dr. Vijay Sidhwani, DO is a Pain Medicine Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sidhwani works at
Locations
Total Neuro Care PC3262 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (347) 272-1520
Long Island2965 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 806-5495
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr Sidhwani for many years now at the Oceanside Pain Management for back problems and arthritis pain. He always takes the time to listen to your problems and does his best to come up with the best route to get rid of your pain. Have been getting facet block injections for years which helps tremendously ease the pain associated with my herniated discs. I would have no second thoughts sending family and friends to see him.
About Dr. Vijay Sidhwani, DO
- Pain Medicine Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Plainview Hospital
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidhwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidhwani accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidhwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidhwani works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhwani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhwani.
