Dr. Shanmugam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijay Shanmugam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Shanmugam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Dr. Shanmugam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vijay Shanmugam M D Inc.44215 15th St W Ste 204, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-0240
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shanmugam?
Always been a great neuro for me. Not many choices in the AV, but I ended up looking for another doc awhile back and he's been great. Takes the time if I have specific questions to go through them with me. Short waits. Great office.
About Dr. Vijay Shanmugam, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1174576839
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanmugam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanmugam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanmugam works at
Dr. Shanmugam has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanmugam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shanmugam speaks Tamil.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanmugam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanmugam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanmugam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanmugam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.