Overview

Dr. Vijay Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and Putnam County Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.