Dr. Vijay Rao, MD
Dr. Vijay Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and Putnam County Hospital.
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Indianapolis5330 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 893-1900
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Decatur County Memorial Hospital
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Putnam County Hospital
I would recommend Dr rao to everyone He Takes The Time To Listen. He Has Been There Through My Worries And Tears. He My Huggerr
- University of California San Francisco, CA
- Duke University Medical Center Durham, NC
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
