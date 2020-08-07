Dr. Vijay Ramanath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramanath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Ramanath, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Ramanath, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Ramanath works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Vein Health6124 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-9560
-
2
HeartPlace Frisco13192 Dallas Pkwy Ste 610B, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (469) 213-5969Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramanath?
From the first appointment, through quadruple bypass surgery and recovery/rehab, I found Dr. Ramanath (and staff) are simply the best in Cardiovascular medicine. His easygoing demeanor, coupled with incredible medical knowledge, put my worst fears to rest. Literally.Saved.My.Life. Five years later, I still feel like I am 25 years younger.
About Dr. Vijay Ramanath, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1003841297
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Interventional Cardiology and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramanath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramanath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramanath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramanath works at
Dr. Ramanath has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramanath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramanath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramanath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramanath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramanath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.