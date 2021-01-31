Overview

Dr. Vijay Rajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Rajan works at Mercy Health Physicians in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.